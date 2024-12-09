Syria's Collapse: Assad's Escape & Russian Bases In Danger From Rebels

Russian forces have been left behind in Syria during its final moments, with Russia evacuating equipment but not the troops from the Russian Federation. As dawn broke this morning, rebel forces have completely overtaken Syria, including the Russian military bases at Tartus and Latakia. Surprisingly, Bashar Al-Assad survived the night; reports of his plane being shot down near Homs appear to be true, but reports indicate now that he was not aboard. Assad is now in Moscow, where he will spend the rest of his life in exile, unable to return to Syria.

