The TRUTH lives here.

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50 views • September 25, 2021
Sources:
Hospital Statement Calls Out Ivermectin ‘Fake News’ That Was Spread by Rachel Maddow
https://survivaltricks.wordpress.com/2021/09/06/hospital-statement-calls-out-ivermectin-fake-news-that-was-spread-by-rachel-maddow-nwo-report/
Ivermectin: a multifaceted drug of Nobel prize-honoured distinction with indicated efficacy against a new global scourge, COVID-19
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8383101/
2019 CDC Memo on Ivermectin Resurfaces After Media Blasted The Drug as ‘Horse Treatment’
https://resistthemainstream.org/2019-cdc-memo-on-ivermectin-resurfaces-blows-a-hole-in-medias-narrative/?utm_source=telegram
Guidelines for Overseas Presumptive Treatment of Strongyloidiasis, Schistosomiasis, and Soil-Transmitted Helminth Infections for Refugees Resettling to the United States
https://www.cdc.gov/immigrantrefugeehealth/pdf/intestinal-parasites-overseas.pdf
Ivermectin: enigmatic multifaceted ‘wonder’ drug continues to surprise and exceed expectations
https://www.nature.com/articles/ja201711
Ivermectin, antiviral properties and COVID-19: a possible new mechanism of action
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32462282/
The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32251768/
“Trust Me You Don’t Want This” – Fully Vaccinated Comedian Chris Rock Tests Positive For Covid – Tells People to Get Vaccinated
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/trust-dont-want-fully-vaccinated-comedian-chris-rock-tests-positive-covid-tells-people-get-vaccinated/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=PostBottomSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
The World Health Organization compiles data on global COVID-19 vaccine figures but says it can't reveal how many of its own staff have been vaccinated
https://www.businessinsider.com/world-health-organization-who-wont-release-staff-covid-vaccinated-numbers-2021-9?op=1
Black Lives Matter Is Threatening An ‘Uprising’ Against ‘Racist’ Vaccine Mandates
https://thefederalist.com/2021/09/22/black-lives-matter-is-threatening-an-uprising-against-racist-vaccine-mandates/
Members of Congress and Their Staff Are Exempt From Biden's Vaccine Mandate
https://www.newsweek.com/members-congress-staff-exempt-biden-covid-vaccine-mandate-1627859
Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans
https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/09/politics/joe-biden-covid-speech/index.html
YOU ARE AN ANTI-VAXXER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1uIldd8ascV8/
Stew Peters w/ Karen Kingston
https://rumble.com/vmu2g1-do-not-allow-them-to-inject-your-children-biotech-analyst-issues-chilling-w.html
Stew Peters w/ Dr. Jane Ruby
https://rumble.com/vmu7ph-vaccine-load-shedding-side-effects-differ-why.html
Project Veritas — HHS leak
https://www.bitchute.com/video/obdI7tgKLtA/
Hospital Statement Calls Out Ivermectin ‘Fake News’ That Was Spread by Rachel Maddow
https://survivaltricks.wordpress.com/2021/09/06/hospital-statement-calls-out-ivermectin-fake-news-that-was-spread-by-rachel-maddow-nwo-report/
Ivermectin: a multifaceted drug of Nobel prize-honoured distinction with indicated efficacy against a new global scourge, COVID-19
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8383101/
2019 CDC Memo on Ivermectin Resurfaces After Media Blasted The Drug as ‘Horse Treatment’
https://resistthemainstream.org/2019-cdc-memo-on-ivermectin-resurfaces-blows-a-hole-in-medias-narrative/?utm_source=telegram
Guidelines for Overseas Presumptive Treatment of Strongyloidiasis, Schistosomiasis, and Soil-Transmitted Helminth Infections for Refugees Resettling to the United States
https://www.cdc.gov/immigrantrefugeehealth/pdf/intestinal-parasites-overseas.pdf
Ivermectin: enigmatic multifaceted ‘wonder’ drug continues to surprise and exceed expectations
https://www.nature.com/articles/ja201711
Ivermectin, antiviral properties and COVID-19: a possible new mechanism of action
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32462282/
The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32251768/
“Trust Me You Don’t Want This” – Fully Vaccinated Comedian Chris Rock Tests Positive For Covid – Tells People to Get Vaccinated
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/trust-dont-want-fully-vaccinated-comedian-chris-rock-tests-positive-covid-tells-people-get-vaccinated/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=PostBottomSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
The World Health Organization compiles data on global COVID-19 vaccine figures but says it can't reveal how many of its own staff have been vaccinated
https://www.businessinsider.com/world-health-organization-who-wont-release-staff-covid-vaccinated-numbers-2021-9?op=1
Black Lives Matter Is Threatening An ‘Uprising’ Against ‘Racist’ Vaccine Mandates
https://thefederalist.com/2021/09/22/black-lives-matter-is-threatening-an-uprising-against-racist-vaccine-mandates/
Members of Congress and Their Staff Are Exempt From Biden's Vaccine Mandate
https://www.newsweek.com/members-congress-staff-exempt-biden-covid-vaccine-mandate-1627859
Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans
https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/09/politics/joe-biden-covid-speech/index.html
YOU ARE AN ANTI-VAXXER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1uIldd8ascV8/
Stew Peters w/ Karen Kingston
https://rumble.com/vmu2g1-do-not-allow-them-to-inject-your-children-biotech-analyst-issues-chilling-w.html
Stew Peters w/ Dr. Jane Ruby
https://rumble.com/vmu7ph-vaccine-load-shedding-side-effects-differ-why.html
Project Veritas — HHS leak
https://www.bitchute.com/video/obdI7tgKLtA/
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