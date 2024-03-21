Create New Account
3 Critical Questions
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
Published 15 hours ago

Who planted those ‘pipe bombs’ in front of the DNC on J6?

Who leaked the Dobbs decision about abortion?

Who left a bag of cocaine at [Bidan]’s White House?


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4klryk-aoc-demonstrates-why-there-should-be-iq-tests-for-congress-ep.-2212-0321202.html

false flaghoaxtreasoncover-updeep statepolice stateabortiondan bonginojoe bidenconspiracyhunter bidenscandalinside jobset-upentrapmentbiden crime familyjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection dayj6fedsurrectiondobbs v jackson womens health organizationcocainegate

