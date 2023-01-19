Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE MEDIA: AN INTERVIEW WITH JAMES CORBETT
38 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Truthovercomfort


In todays video, I conducted an interview with James Corbett, about the Media, his recent video "The Media Are The Terrorists" and the Werther effect (copy cat effect ). We discuss the reasons why the media are seemingly incapable of telling the truth for certain subjects, the societal effect of the media and how tragic events are often a televised movie like event in peoples minds.

Previous Video - https://www.truthovercomfort.co.uk/post/the-buck-stops-at-the-qatar-world-cup-and-sports-washing-the-economic-links

Previous Interview - https://www.truthovercomfort.co.uk/post/russia-ukraine-an-interview-with-matthew-hoh

Please feel free to comment if I have missed any links in the show notes.

For the show notes please click this link - https://www.truthovercomfort.co.uk/post/the-media-an-interview-with-james-corbett

https://www.truthovercomfort.co.uk/

https://youtube.com/@truthovercomfort9162

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jc56qKZUGuFj/

Twitter @truthovercomfo2 - https://twitter.com/truthovercomfo2
Instagram truthovercomfort30 - https://www.instagram.com/truthovercomfort30/

Keywords
censorshipcontrolmediamanipulationjames corbettinformationprinting presstruthovercomfort

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket