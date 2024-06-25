BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BASES2024 Special - Human Cull Investigation Part 2- Sandi Adams
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
262 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
148 views • 10 months ago

The Human Cull series from BASES2024 summer seminars, continues with a second power woman, the famous Sandi Adams, who has trail blazed the UK truther scene with her data on the UN - WEF and Fabian Agenda to cull humanity, and make those left slaves. Sandi has achieved major success in getting these Agenda 21, 30 and so on, onto mainstream medai in the UK.

This is complimentary to Lucy Wyatt's data, and is followed by a new physics researcher Tersesa Tannahill - the Solar and space phsyics follows in Part 3.


for more go to basestv.com

The BASES2024 seminars continues the Bases Project academic speaker series, now running over a dozen years


Keywords
unagenda21wefsandi adams
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy