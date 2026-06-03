From Acclaim to Anxiety: Overcoming Emotional Storm After Childbirth - Kytia L’amour

Kytia L’amour is an accomplished performer, speaker, and author, but amid her many accolades, she has struggled with something that’s all too familiar for many women: postpartum depression. Kytia grew up in a Christian household and lived in a counter-cultural way as she grew in her faith. Still, she struggled with an identity crisis when she became a mother, jumping suddenly from hustling for acting jobs in the Hollywood Hills to raising babies! Kytia shares her insight about depression, noting that the transition to parenthood can be a devastating blow, because it means they have to die to self. It’s an overnight change, and it can be a massive culture shock. Kytia also explores the themes of depression, Christian community, and Scripture in her book, Postpartum Depression Devotional: Compassionate Devotions for Reflection, Strength, and Prayer.









TAKEAWAYS





Having a baby and caring for a newborn can make mothers feel isolated and alone





Mom guilt and anxiety can hit unexpectedly in the most unpredictable ways





Parenthood often signifies the death of selfish behavior, and this can be an intense adjustment





Look for ways to help people in your community and be a blessing those around you, especially new moms who don’t have family close









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