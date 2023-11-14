Marjorie Taylor-Greene Holds Hearing On Covid Injection Injuries

On Monday, Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) held a field hearing on “vax” injuries, featuring Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Kimberly Biss, and lawyer Thomas Renz. The experts claimed the shots were causing widespread injuries, including heart damage and miscarriages. They also discussed why the jab’s destruction is being covered up.

Also, illegal immigrants are beginning to self-deport as blue cities run out of room, money, and summer weather; California is cleaning up San Francisco to impress a mass-murdering communist dictator; and did the Catholic Pope just fire a bishop for being conservative?

Plus, John Birch Society Research Associate Peter Rykowski discusses Texas legislation that would curb the flood of illegal immigrants.