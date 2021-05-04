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CRISPR COVID 'VACCINES' CAN ALTER A PERSON'S THINKING, ALTER THEIR BEHAVIOR, TECH CAN BE REMOTELY CO
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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391 views • May 04, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
neverlosetruth: https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-05-03_15-21-09:5
Yale, DARPA, CIA neurobiology expert on controlling the human brain with RNA vaccines, and more information, which is linked to below.

Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War -15 Jun 2018
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mbOoqvvHI5QG/

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https://unser-mitteleuropa.com/cia-neurobiologie-experte-ueber-die-steuerung-des-menschlichen-gehirns-mittels-rna-impfstoffen/
Dr. Charles Morgan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTtIPBPSv0U&;t=2s
https://innovativegenomics.org/projects/crispr-based-dna-vaccine-enhancer-covid-19/
https://time.com/5927342/mrna-covid-vaccine/
https://www.wired.com/story/could-crispr-be-the-next-virus-killer/
https://bioengineering.stanford.edu/research-impact/prevent-covid-19/new-genetic-method-using-crispr-eliminate-covid-19-virus-genomes
https://extranet.greens-efa.eu/public/media/file/9065/6780
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/article/food-technology-gene-editing
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2018/08/28/can-crispr-help-us-stop-wasting-so-much-food/
https://allianceforscience.cornell.edu/blog/2018/05/using-crispr-design-superior-foods/
https://experiments.springernature.com/articles/10.1007/978-1-4939-8991-1_14
https://allianceforscience.cornell.edu/blog/2021/02/ghana-scientist-turns-to-gene-editing-to-improve-sweet-potato-crop/
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2174149-crispr-gene-editing-is-not-quite-as-precise-and-as-safe-as-thought/
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2018/12/15-worrying-things-about-crispr-babies-scandal/577234/
https://breakpoint.org/more-evidence-of-the-dangers-of-crispr-stop-playing-god-with-human-genes/
https://www.news-medical.net/life-sciences/CRISPR-Ethical-and-Safety-Concerns.aspx
https://wng.org/roundups/crispr-danger-1617228058
https://www.statnews.com/2020/10/29/lab-tests-show-risks-of-using-crispr-gene-editing-on-embryos/
Keywords
vaccinescrisprmrna
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