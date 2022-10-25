Running Away

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When you know the enemy will almost certainly overwhelm a stronghold it is unwise to commit to remaining in that area until killed. It is also important that others leave early to prepare other strongholds for people to retreat to in case that time comes.
https://odysee.com/@woeih:e/Mark-Passio-Return-Of-The-Dragons-Of-Wisdom-Part-3