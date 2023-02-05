Create New Account
44-YEAR-OLD THAI PRINCESS BAJRAKITIYABHA IN COMA AFTER PFIZER COVID SHOTS (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Covid vaccine deception and what's next ... at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/o18T8trTeO6q/

New normality collection: https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/new-normality/


Clayton Morris reports on a video in which Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a German-Thai microbiologist, describes going to Thailand and informing the royal family that the health issues the Princess Bajrakitiyabha is experiencing have been caused by the COVID vaccines she received.


Dr. Bhakdi claims that officials in Thailand are upset, and are taking actions to nullify their contract with Pfizer and will seek billions of dollars in compensation.

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesthailandmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

