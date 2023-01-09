Ukraine Update Jan 8, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️As a result of the criminal attack of Kiev regime, in the first minutes of January 2023, against the location of temporary deployment of Russian military personnel near Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), the command of the combined group of troops carried out a retaliatory operation.

◽️Over the past 24 hours, Russian reconnaissance assets have uncovered and reliably confirmed through several independent channels the temporary deployment points of the AFU in Kramatorsk.

⚡️There were over 700 Ukrainian servicemen in dormitory №28 and over 600 servicemen in dormitory №47.

💥More than 600 Ukrainian servicemen have been eliminated as a result of a massive missile strike on these locations of temporary deployment of the AFU units.

⚡️On 8 January, negotiation process resulted in the liberation of 50 Russian servicemen, who had been in mortal danger, and their return from Kiev-controlled territory.

💥The Russian Aerospace Forces' fighter aircraft has shot down five Ukrainian Air Force's aircraft.

💥Air defense facilities have destroyed 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Patalakhovka, Kuzyomovka, Kuzmino, Kremennaya and Pshenichnoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥In addition, 10 HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), Stepnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Donetsk.

💥1 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missile has been shot down near Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry



