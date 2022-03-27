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And We Know 3.26.2022 Lawsuits, TREASON, banking systems, gender, mandates are KEYWORDS breaking the [DS] PRAY!
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255 views • March 27, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Here we are … another day… more exposure to the enemies demonic schemes against humanity… more panic… they really can’t seem to hold their end together as we see them projecting how they will take out the misinformation people… even though countries are dropping mandates, vids are floating out of Ukraine proving the MSM are filled with lies and Biden’s laptop, Trumps law suit, Soros … it goes on and on….
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vylspp-3.26.22-lawsuits-treason-banking-systems-gender-mandates-are-keywords-break.html
Here we are … another day… more exposure to the enemies demonic schemes against humanity… more panic… they really can’t seem to hold their end together as we see them projecting how they will take out the misinformation people… even though countries are dropping mandates, vids are floating out of Ukraine proving the MSM are filled with lies and Biden’s laptop, Trumps law suit, Soros … it goes on and on….
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vylspp-3.26.22-lawsuits-treason-banking-systems-gender-mandates-are-keywords-break.html
Keywords
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