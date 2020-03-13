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#DavidKnightShow: HR 1 STOCK MARKET CRASH, EMPTY STORE SHELVES & BANKRUPTCY!
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36 views • March 13, 2020
Corona chaos likely more dangerous than virus itself
On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue to provide updates on the latest coronavirus news as the world reacts to the rapidly spreading illness.
Also, the New York Attorney General is claiming Alex Jones said SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste cures coronavirus, which he obviously never said.
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On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue to provide updates on the latest coronavirus news as the world reacts to the rapidly spreading illness.
Also, the New York Attorney General is claiming Alex Jones said SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste cures coronavirus, which he obviously never said.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
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