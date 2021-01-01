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Happy New Year!
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58 views • January 01, 2021
Tonight we reflect on the past year a little.
We check out some recent Lin Wood Tweets as well as revisiting the Kim Clement prophecies and how they coincide with everything that is going on in the world right now.
We are in for one heck of a ride in the next month to several months.
Hang in there the best you can and let's have an amazing Happy New Year 2021!!
Check us out at www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
Coming this month, www.BraveTV.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
We check out some recent Lin Wood Tweets as well as revisiting the Kim Clement prophecies and how they coincide with everything that is going on in the world right now.
We are in for one heck of a ride in the next month to several months.
Hang in there the best you can and let's have an amazing Happy New Year 2021!!
Check us out at www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
Coming this month, www.BraveTV.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
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