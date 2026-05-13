Date: May 13, 2026. Lesson 93-2026. Title: Do Not Envy the Wicked, Look Beyond their Success

Proverbs 24:1–2 warns against envying wicked people or desiring their company, no matter how successful or powerful they may appear. Beneath the surface, their hearts meditate on violence and their lips speak trouble. What seems attractive outwardly is often rooted in corruption inwardly. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of admiring ungodly prosperity, why association shapes the soul, and how wisdom discerns the true condition of hearts hidden behind outward success.

Lesson 93-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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