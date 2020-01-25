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Owen Shroyer Arrested For Silent Protest As Globalists Test Internet Kill Switch - War Room Full Show
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15 views • January 25, 2020
Owen Shroyer was arrested today for the crime of holding a sign and having his mouth taped shut. Impeach Trump protesters stood in the same spot two days ago and Owen confronted them - but no police! Instead of getting an Antifa Pass, the Deep State wants to send a message. Alex Jones and Savanah Hernandez join Tom Pappert to discuss Owen's arrest, then National File Senior Reporter Patrick Howley joins the show to talk about the threat posed by the Corona Virus and Communist China, as well as the Deep State's Internet Kill Switch. Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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