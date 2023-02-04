SHOCKING Admission From Pfizer Exec: Pharma’s New Drug Mutating Covid, Women's Reproduction At Risk

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The Pfizer executive admitted in the Project Veritas video the vaccine is interfering with women’s menstrual cycles.

This confirms other reports and evidence that this is a mass depopulation event.

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