Foraging 101: Acorns are the easiest to ID, collect, and process
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
1 day ago

It’s fall and the acorns are dropping. Acorns were a staple food for even indigenous culture that had oak trees, and oak trees grow all over the place.


Join me with Katrina Blair, author of “13 Wild Weeds” Katrina is lucky to live where the gamble oaks live - which you can just eat our of hand. In the deciduous forests in the east coast of the US you have to process them a little bit more. I’ll post up a long post on how to process the acorns from the est coast in a few days.


This is short and empowering! Katrina is so healthy and a great example of how deep nutrition keeps you young and vibrant.


Oh I almost forgot… The Grow Network has a foraging for beginners course at https://store.thegrownetwork.com/collections/ecourses/products/wildcrafting-foraging-ecourse

