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Woke Scold Hotline
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70 views • April 01, 2021
Send this to someone who likes to be scolded by their entertainment. The Woke Scold Hotline is a new hotline that tells you that you are a bigot for 9.99 a minute. I am an entrepreneur. You're welcome for my service.
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