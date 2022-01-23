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Shock Darpa docs & receipts Fauci funded Gain of Function (1/2)
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10 views • January 23, 2022
Maria Zeee, January 18, 2022

"Karen Kingston SHOCK DARPA Docs & RECEIPTS Fauci Funded Gain of Function - Vaccines are a Bioweapon"

Karen Kingston, former big Pharma employee, Biotech Analyst and whistleblower expands on recent DARPA documents recently revealed by Project Veritas. She also provides us with evidence that Fauci funded Gain of Function research.

In this interview, she proves without a doubt that this virus was created in a lab, that the vaccines are a bioweapon and are the culprit for people becoming sick with this virus.

Due to technical issues, Part 2 of this interview will be uploaded separately.

Karen Kingston

You can support Karen's work by donating here: https://givesendgo.com/miFight
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