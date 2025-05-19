Dreamfone’s Reece Alan - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 571

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Reece Alan, guitarist of the alternative pop duo, Dreamfone, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on "The American Hedonism Tour" with Your Neighbors. Dreamfone is currently supporting their newest single, chaotic.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender American Professional II Telecaster Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/XmrJka

Fender American Standard Stratocaster Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnG4gL

Intune Guitar Picks (0.77 mm) - https://intunegp.com/

Ernie Ball .010 Gauge Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09n4qV

Behringer X32 Rack Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEx4B4

Ultimate Ears Custom IEMs - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yx4jr

Kemper Profiler Rack - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OeaPqN

MOTU MIDI Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JR4QB

Universal Audio Apollo - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGLeQg

iConnectivity PlayAUDIO Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vP0AMe





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 16, 2025

Location - Schubas in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:18 Guitars

02:01 Rig

02:55 Amp

05:17 Picks





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





