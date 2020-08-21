© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defend the Second Amendment From the COMMIE DIMS!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • August 21, 2020
Great video on defending the Constitution, our freedoms and the Second Amendment.
The 2A is not for hunting, it is to protect the 1A from tyrants and that is exactly what the DIMS have become!
The 2A is not for hunting, it is to protect the 1A from tyrants and that is exactly what the DIMS have become!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.