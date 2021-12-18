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DATA DUMPER - SPECIAL GUEST DR. DAVID MARTIN
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421 views • December 18, 2021
David Martin is best known for revealing who the “they” are— "the people who created this “theater of terror”...and who are murdering people with their bio-weapon. He is know for his explanation of how the “mandatory injections” were planned in 2015 and the hidden sponsors behind it all."
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