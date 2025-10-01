BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Two days of work by a couple of Russian units destroying Ukrainian drones
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
66 views • 22 hours ago

Fwd from @voenacher

Every day, you witness reports about our troops advancing in some sector of the front line, and for these advances to be successful, for our infantry and equipment to remain intact and unharmed, drone operators work day and night, clearing the sky of the enemy's heavy drones.

In the video, you see just two days of work by a couple of units' "upyrs" (vampires) in a very small front sector, and now imagine the volume of drones needed every day for the ENTIRE front line.

The war of machines, the beginning.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
