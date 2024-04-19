Create New Account
You did not get this: US Can Not Stop Iranian Missiles
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


April 19, 2024


The Defense Sector is in a Panic because Iran Missiles Defeated “Most Advanced, integrated, ABM Defensive Systems”. This has Defense Experts terrified. Iran’s Ballistic Missiles got through and almost no one noticed this “problem” because there was no media coverage of this.


00:00 - Intro

02:31 - Iran Missiles

04:52 - Hit two Bases

07:01 - Nothing Left

10:45 - US Loads Nuclear Bomb

17:30 - World Chess Champions

20:01 - The Bear Awakes

22:03 - A Great Bear

23:02 - Stan’s Thoughts


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4q90yn-you-did-not-get-this-us-can-not-stop-iranian-missiles-04192024.html


