Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





April 19, 2024





The Defense Sector is in a Panic because Iran Missiles Defeated “Most Advanced, integrated, ABM Defensive Systems”. This has Defense Experts terrified. Iran’s Ballistic Missiles got through and almost no one noticed this “problem” because there was no media coverage of this.





00:00 - Intro

02:31 - Iran Missiles

04:52 - Hit two Bases

07:01 - Nothing Left

10:45 - US Loads Nuclear Bomb

17:30 - World Chess Champions

20:01 - The Bear Awakes

22:03 - A Great Bear

23:02 - Stan’s Thoughts





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4q90yn-you-did-not-get-this-us-can-not-stop-iranian-missiles-04192024.html



