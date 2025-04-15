Zelensky Panics as Trump Envoy Talks Peace Deal

Zelensky lashed out at Trump’s special representative, accusing him of “speaking outside his competence” after Witkoff mentioned that a peace deal with Russia is near—reportedly involving five territories.

Desperate to keep control of the collapsing narrative, Zelensky once again declared that recognizing lost regions would cross Ukraine’s “red lines.”

Adding:

Zelensky sent a bill to the Rada on extending martial law and mobilization. They are extended from May 9 for 90 days.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that gives recruiting centers the right to recruit and deliver foreigners and stateless persons from abroad who wish to serve under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Adding: Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Another media stunt by the President's Office has failed and backfired on Ukraine, highlighting the growing irrelevance of our Center for Information and Psychological Operations (CIPSO).

Following Zelensky’s loud and blatantly foolish claim about alleged Chinese military personnel being captured on Ukrainian territory, official Beijing publicly and sharply condemned the Ukrainian leader’s remarks.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called the accusations irresponsible, reminding that China is not a party to the conflict and consistently advocates for a peaceful resolution. He also emphasized that Chinese authorities have no information about any participation of Chinese citizens in combat and that such involvement is officially prohibited.

Against this backdrop, tensions between Kiev and Washington have also escalated. In an interview with CBS, Zelensky effectively accused the United States of losing interest in Ukraine and being more favorable toward Moscow than Kiev. He openly complained that “America speaks more warmly to the Russians” and expressed confusion over the lack of “mirror” sanctions against Russia. This statement irritated even those who, until recently, were considered allies.

On the international stage, Zelensky’s diplomacy is increasingly taking on chaotic and confrontational traits (popularly dubbed “Kryvyi Rih-style diplomacy”). He has already quarreled with the U.S. Treasury over budget transparency, now with China through its Foreign Ministry, and is once again openly clashing with the Trump administration, accusing Washington of bias. At the same time, he is trying to frame China’s alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict as part of the U.S.-China trade war narrative. But such manipulations are more likely to provoke irritation than garner support.

Amid cooling relations with the U.S. and EU and the lack of real results on the battlefield, Zelensky is increasingly seen as a toxic partner. Support is dwindling, trust is eroding, and his role in negotiations (or rather, his attempts to dictate the tone) is becoming ever more marginalized.

Also: NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti visited Odessa today, and declared "unwavering" support for Ukraine.

If anyone cares...