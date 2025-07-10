© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tunnel Collapse in LA – 31 Workers Rescued Alive! 🚧
A partial collapse deep inside the Wilmington wastewater tunnel trapped 31 construction workers late Wednesday. Thanks to quick thinking and a massive rescue response, all were lifted to safety—none seriously hurt. Here's how the dramatic rescue unfolded—in just 60 seconds.
