"Netanyahu will sabotage a US-Iran deal by releasing the most damaging Epstein files" - Former Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben-Menashe
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1348 followers
1
53 views • 21 hours ago

Former Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben-Menashe:

"Netanyahu will sabotage a US-Iran deal by releasing the most damaging Epstein files."

Adding from Epstein files (message images were shown, here's the description found online):

Epstein Files: Former US ambassador to Mexico accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old

“You may want to question the Ex US Ambassador to Mexico; Mr. Earl Anthony Wayne about his involvement with an underage girl,” an investigator named Ken Turner urged an NYPD detective in a 2019 email chain.

“We believe that [ex-Navy SEAL commander Richard] Marcinko and Epstein were involved organizing this party and it was held in Juarez, Mex in 2014 at a US Consulate controlled housing facility,” the person said.

‼️Wayne was alleged to have impregnated the 11-year-old, with her son’s DNA matching his, but had Marcinko “stand in his place to serve his sentence in Mexico” in an arrangement “worked out between our US State Dept and a judge in Mexico after a huge payoff.”

Marcinko tries to blackmail Epstein?

🌏Turner also called the FBI regarding the Marcinko-Anthony case, with a writeup indicating that he and the Mexican Federal Police uncovered a “vault” of “approximately 10,000 videos of minors from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and some white girls,” and that one of the videos had Epstein in it. “Turner assumes that Marcinko was probably going to use them to blackmail Jeffrey Epstein.”

🌏The FBI report mentions Turner’s testimony about a “very prominent figure” from the US Embassy being exposed in one of the videos, but doesn’t name Anthony.

🌏In his email to the NYPD, Turner mentioned that attempts to bust the child sex trafficking ring led to a trial judge getting shot, and that his team had faced four armed attacks, including a partner getting shot, and the person in possession of the trove of stomach-churning videos losing an arm.


from @geopolitics_prime


