Stopping The Paradise Of White Collar Crime. John Adams (Australia)

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The next part of the John Adams quest in which we discuss how people are being ripped off by spurious investment schemes, and how the regulators are consistently asleep at the wheel. This is a problem not just here but in other western economies too. Investors beware!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_Z5CRs-jJo