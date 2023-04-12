https://gettr.com/post/p2e4ko20379

4/10/2023 Nicole’s interview with John Fredericks: If the U.S. keeps adopting an appeasement policy towards the CCP, then it won’t matter who sits in the White House. The American government and the American people should figure out how to take down the CCP in this country before they start to worry about the situations in Ukraine and Taiwan.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #takedowntheCCP





4/10/2023 妮可接受弗雷德里克采访：如果美国继续对中共实施绥靖政策，那么谁入主白宫都不重要。美国政府和人民应该先想清楚如何在自己的国家把中共消灭掉，再去担心乌克兰和台湾的局势。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #消灭中共



