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Another Mocker Of Anti-Vaxxers Dead & A Warning From A Doctor & Nurse About The Shot!
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305 views • October 05, 2021
A "Sex and the City" actor died just five months after his Pfizer COVID shot, and it's highly presumable that the cancer that took his life was brought on by the injection, which as Dr. Ryan Cole points out, as other doctors and nurses that have appears on The Sons of Liberty has also pointed out. In addition to that, one nurse took to social media to show what they retrieved from patient's lungs following being vaccinated just four days prior. As a bonus, we'll look at the alleged Facebook whistleblower's comments and see if they line up with the law or whether they are just more propaganda being put out to control the masses by pushing for more government intervention and regulations.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/another-mocker-of-anti-vaxxers-dead-a-warning-from-a-doctor-nurse-about-the-shot-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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