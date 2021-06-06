【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Peter Navarro Praised Two Patriots From China and America, That Is Miles Guo and Stephen K Bannon

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06/03/2021 Peter Navarro speaks on the 1-Year Anniversary of NFSC. He praised two great patriots from China and America, that is Miles Guo and Stephen K Bannon. Miles has done a lot for the Chinese 100 old names; Mr. Bannon has done a great job in supporting both American people and Miles with taking down the CCP.