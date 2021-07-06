© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE LETHAL COVID DELTA-INDIAN VARIANT IS JUST ANOTHER LIE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • July 06, 2021
Ivor Cummins proves that the so-called lethal and contagious Covid Delta/Indian Variant is another lie concocted to push vaccination and other totalitarian actions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.