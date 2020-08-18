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Recipes are the Future of Agile
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6 views • August 18, 2020
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★ BOOKS AND RESOURCES ★
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The Underground History of American Education: https://amzn.to/2EMaf3z
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Get your Steve Jobs education: https://lookingforwarriors.com/jobsbonusvideo
❤ SUPPORT ME TO MAKE MORE WARRIORS ❤
Paterion: https://www.patreon.com/lookingforwarriors
Audible (free book): https://amzn.to/2H1qQly
Dumbing Us Down: John Taylor Gatto: https://amzn.to/2HBgha8
The Underground History of American Education: https://amzn.to/2EMaf3z
★ BOOKS AND RESOURCES ★
Audible (free book): https://amzn.to/2H1qQly
Dumbing Us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling: https://amzn.to/2HBgha8
The Underground History of American Education: https://amzn.to/2EMaf3z
Udemy: https://www.udemy.com/
✔ SOURCES ✔
Dumbing Us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling: https://amzn.to/2HBgha8
✉ JOIN MY #WARRIOR NEWSLETTER ✉
Get the warrior newsletter to your inbox every week
https://lookingforwarriors.com/newsletter
♛ SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL ♛
Stay in the right frame of mind by getting 3 new videos every week.
https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=UCQU-e45_-Ke6sYEFQsoUK5A
?? COMMON QUESTIONS ??
What does Looking for Warriors mean:
ツ CONNECT WITH ME ツ
Leave a comment on this video and it'll get a response. Or you can connect with me on different social platforms too:
• Website: https://lookingforwarriors.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for watching - I love tomorrow's warriors :)
Cheers,
Alan
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