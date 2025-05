MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - PAUL BEGLEY - CLIP β­πŸ‘½πŸ˜ˆ

WHEN YOU SEE A UFO OR ALIEN SAY THIS...

"JESUS CHRIST COMMANDS YOU TO LEAVE NOW, AND GO BACK TO WHENCE THOU CAME!" [Say it with power and authority!!!]πŸ’―β­βœ βœπŸ˜‡...see what happens, also use it in dreams when under demonic attack!!!