The Red Heifer Project & The Modern-Day Israel Delusion
Sons of Liberty
As the government of Israel gets behind The Red Heifer Project and shakes its collective fists in the face of God and the true Messiah, Jesus/Yeshua, many evangelicals are hopping on their bandwagon despite the clear warnings from Scripture regarding that Old Covenant system that was done away with and has now become the synagogue of Satan. We'll take a look at what's going on and then go to the Scriptures for an enlightening session on who is truly Israel. Hint: It has nothing to do with the modern state and nothing to do with people who call themselves "Jews."

