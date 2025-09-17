CHAPTER 2.5 THE 300 TRILLION MYSTERY

This chapter describes the largest monetary transaction in history, with documentation supporting it. Is it real? It appears so. Here we dive into the unknown background finances that we are not supposed to know about.... until today.

The book can be found on amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976

Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid