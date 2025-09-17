CHAPTER 2.5 THE 300 TRILLION MYSTERY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This chapter describes the largest monetary transaction in history, with documentation supporting it. Is it real? It appears so. Here we dive into the unknown background finances that we are not supposed to know about.... until today.
The book can be found on amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976
Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid