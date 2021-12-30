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ats Fleeing An Illuminati Ship
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30 views • December 30, 2021
Regardless of the number of vaccine injuries and deaths. Regardless of the impact the lockdowns have had on supply chains, the economy, and basic human rights. Regardless of the evidence revealing just how tyrannical and ruthless the engineers of the massive Nuremberg Code violation are. They still continue to control a blatant propagandized narrative. But the other shoe is about to drop. Soon we will have irrefutable evidence and numbers of deaths and injuries from the vaccine giving the populous ample damning evidence to turn that narrative around. Then the rats will flee a ship built long before they were born with the intent to cull the population and institute world domination.
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Bowne Report
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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