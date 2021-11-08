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Richard Rowe: Former Florida congressional candidate tells anti-vaxxers “I don’t give a s#*t what happens to you,” Is dead seven weeks after second Pfizer mRNA injection
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220 views • November 08, 2021
LYNNE, FLORIDA –A 41-year-old truck driver and self-described “powerhouse progressive and LGBT” former Florida congressional candidate is dead after a final month of life filled with vitriol.
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