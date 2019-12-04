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Michael Bloomberg's 10 Gun Control Demands
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5 views • December 04, 2019
Michael Bloomberg's 10 Gun Control Demands
Disclaimer: The materials available through Guns & Gadgets Media (including any show, episode, guest appearance, etc. appearing within) are for informational and entertainment purposes only.
The opinions expressed through this video are the opinions of the individual author.
Fair Use: In the rare instance I include someone else’s footage it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with the intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech.
Disclaimer: The materials available through Guns & Gadgets Media (including any show, episode, guest appearance, etc. appearing within) are for informational and entertainment purposes only.
The opinions expressed through this video are the opinions of the individual author.
Fair Use: In the rare instance I include someone else’s footage it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with the intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech.
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