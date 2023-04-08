A SHTF Chat. Vaccines In The Meat. The Power In Silver & Gold. Chickens In The Compost Pile & The Waterways. 4/8/23 Food Garden & Grow Rooms.





Also find me on YouTube, Bitchute & Odysee at -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-x8Js5z3fXJA6uHFKfbLmA

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xCH38Zomzd3s/

https://odysee.com/@LucidFarms