Is Romans 10:10 an After-Report? (Numbers) | "Heart + Unto" study in the KJB Video #4/40

In this 4th installment of the Heart + Unto series, we examine the Book of Numbers (Num 15:39 and Num 32:9) to see if the King James Bible supports Robert Breaker's 'cookie allegory' that Romans 10:10 is merely an after-report. We show that the preposition 'unto' identifies a forward-moving mechanism, debunking the 'mental assent' position of the Cloud Church.





Thank you, Lord, for guiding this study.

I also want to credit thank Ed for his inspiration, and the translators of the King James Bible, whose faithful work provides the exact words needed to prove the truth of GOD'S Book.





https://www.purebiblesearch.com/





#RobertBreaker #KJVOnly #Romans1010 #SinnersPrayer #BibleStudy #MandatoryVocalizationClub #NumbersStudy #Soteriology #KJB #TylerMcLaughlin #PeterRuckman #TheCloudChurch