Japan: Tsunami was triggered after powerful earthquake in northeastern Japan - part 2

Powerful earthquake strikes northeastern Japan, triggering tsunami

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's northeast coast on Monday, prompting tsunami warnings and evacuations in coastal areas.

The epicenter of the quake was about 62 miles east-northeast of Miyako, off the coast of Sanriku, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It happened around 4:53 p.m. local time (3:53 a.m. EDT), and tsunami warnings were issued for Iwate Prefecture, the central Pacific coastal area of Hokkaido Prefecture and the coastal area of Aomori Prefecture. There was a 5.6 aftershock less than an hour after the main quake.

A tsunami of about 2.6 feet was detected at the Kuji port in the Iwate Prefecture, and a smaller tsunami of 1.3 feet was recorded at another port in the prefecture, Japan's meteorological agency said.

https://weather.com/news/weather/news/2026-04-20-earthquake-tsunami-warning-japan-northeast-coast