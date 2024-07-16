BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COULD BLACKROCK FIND THEMSELVES AS AN ACCOMPLICE TO CARRY OUT AN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT? (This footage speaks for itself). The World would like to hear, what BlackRock has to say about this.
Political Crime [Exposed]
Political Crime [Exposed]
14 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
130 views • 9 months ago

This is a video, it shows the shooter who took a shot at President Trump, to assassinate him. 

On July 13th, 2024. At a rally in Butler County Pennsylvania. The assassination was a failed attempt. 

Since then, (as of today - July 16) more information has surfaced.

In this video clip, the deceased shooter is depicted in a commercial that was made by the BlackRock Corporation.


So apparently, this psycho who tried to shot Trump, has ties to BlackRock! 

And conveniently enough, BlackRock has scrubbed their website, of this commercial all the sudden..

Seems pretty convenient, right? 
I believe many would agree on that statement. Whole heartedly! 

So.. I would like to ask Larry Fink himself: 

“Would you mind telling the world, what your involvement is with the plot to assassinate Donald Trump? What do you know of this Mr. Fink?…and why is this commercial, “all of the sudden — no longer apart of your cooperations website”?  

I think the world would love to hear the answers to those two questions Sir.. 

[To Larry Fink - If by chance, you read this,  Please leave your comments below]. 

Thank you.   

Keywords
donald trumprallyassassinationpennsylvaniacommercialbutlercountyassassinattemptblackrockblack rockjuly 13 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy