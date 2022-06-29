Nancy Pelosi Is Absolutely Shook Over Roe v Wade Decision... kek #Winning

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We are watching a movie. Enjoy the show. That doesn't mean to not get involved. Stand up, and be loud. Get involved on the local level. Get involved at city council meetings and school board meetings.
#RoevWade
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