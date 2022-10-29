We're Not Far From System FAILURE | Francis Hunt

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Inflation cannot be reigned in until interest rates get above the rate of inflation, says Francis Hunt of The Market Sniper. While the Dollar has been rising compared to other currencies, the Dollar will eventually fail as well. Owning gold is important to get ahead of the curve, he says. That's what many of the very wealthy individuals in the world are doing, buying the yellow metal.





The Market Sniper:

https://themarketsniper.com

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheMarketSniper1





0:00 Intro

2:18 Bond market

7:06 System failure

13:03 Raising rates

21:05 Physical metal

29:42 The Market Sniper

31:14 Miles Franklin

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