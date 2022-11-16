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You hear 'be present' repeated by everyone from self-help gurus, yoga instructors, and public speaking coaches to pickup artists and comedians. Meditation, Yoga, Tai Chi, Tantric practice, and even Dual N-Back training can help you practice being present, but this podcast will focus on the intersection of being present, body language, and situational awareness and how they can be practiced by gamifying your reality.
0:45 "Be present"
5:28 Situational awareness
14:18 Body language auditing
17:27 Dream state detection
25:46 Creativity and personality enrichment
26:37 Practice of thought compartmentalization
Read: Gamify Your Reality: Situational Awareness, Body Language, and "Being Present" 🔖 Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gamify-Your-Reality
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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