You hear 'be present' repeated by everyone from self-help gurus, yoga instructors, and public speaking coaches to pickup artists and comedians. Meditation, Yoga, Tai Chi, Tantric practice, and even Dual N-Back training can help you practice being present, but this podcast will focus on the intersection of being present, body language, and situational awareness and how they can be practiced by gamifying your reality.





0:45 "Be present"

5:28 Situational awareness

14:18 Body language auditing

17:27 Dream state detection

25:46 Creativity and personality enrichment

26:37 Practice of thought compartmentalization





Read: Gamify Your Reality: Situational Awareness, Body Language, and "Being Present" 🔖 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gamify-Your-Reality





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.