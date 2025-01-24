Psychiatry was set up with Rockefeller funding as a means of social control, says David A. Hughes

Psychiatry was set up with Rockefeller funding, not as a means of making people well, but as a means of social control, says David A. Hughes, PhD.

“The psychiatry profession… as it emerged after World War II…" "That profession was largely set up with Rockefeller funding and was influenced by a gentleman called John Rawlings Rees, MD (1890-1969) of the Tavistock Institute." [ The Tavistock Institute is the world’s center for mass brainwashing and social engineering. ] "He very clearly saw psychiatry, NOT as a means of making people well, but rather as a means of social control." "The Rockefeller influence… is palpable on so much of this." "I'd recommend Jacob Nordangard's recent book… called ‘Rockefeller: Controlling the Game’." "And it's an absolutely extraordinary read, because it shows how this one super wealthy family, over the course of decades, has established literally hundreds, if not thousands of organizations and institutions to promote its purposes, not least the alleged climate change narrative, and has been essentially deceiving the public and shaping public knowledge and understanding and awareness at a deep level for many, many decades.”

David A. Hughes, PhD interviewed by Frank Wright on 9 Oct 2024.

The full interview is posted here:

https://dhughes.substack.com/p/interview-with-frank-wright-october

Prof. David A. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK), is author of the book

"Covid-19: Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy : Volume 1"

which can be downloaded for FREE here:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1

Prof. David A. Hughes is also author of the book “Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of The Deep State”, which can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State-ebook/dp/B0CL5BW8K4

David A. Hughes's Substack is here (the best place to keep up with his work):

https://dhughes.substack.com/

Description of author from Amazon

“David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.”

A short article titled "John Rowlings Rees, Deputy Director of the Tavistock Institute for Medical Psychology [Psychiatry], Speaks of Infiltration and Subversion of Education, Religion, Law and Medicine" (June 18, 1940)" is posted here:

https://historyheist.com/john-rawlings-rees-deputy-director-of-the-tavistock-institute-for-medical-psychology-speaks-of-infiltration-and-subversion-of-education-religion-law-and-medicine/

The book "Rockefeller: Controlling the Game" by Jacob Nordangård can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Rockefeller-Controlling-Game-Jacob-Nordang%C3%A5rd/dp/1510780211

A book titled "Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses" by Daniel Estulin, PhD is posted here:

https://shop.shakeandco.com/book/9781634240437

Description of the Book

"The Tavistock Institute, in Sussex, England, describes itself as a nonprofit charity that applies social science to contemporary issues and problems.

"But this book posits that it is the world’s center for mass brainwashing and social engineering activities.

"It grew from a somewhat crude beginning at Wellington House into a sophisticated organization that was to shape the destiny of the entire planet, and in the process, change the paradigm of modern society.

"In this eye-opening work, both the Tavistock network and the methods of brainwashing and psychological warfare are uncovered.

"With connections to U.S. research institutes, think tanks, and the drug industry, the Tavistock has a large reach, and Tavistock Institute attempts to show that the conspiracy is real, who is behind it, what its final long term objectives are, and how we the people can stop them."

