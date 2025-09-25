Gods Call and Covenant

In this edition of our Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study with Host David Paxton. We dive deep into Scripture exploring the powerful story of Abraham’s call, his journey of faith, and the covenant God confirmed with him.





Drawing from the Book of Genesis 12–15, along with the ancient texts from both the Jubilees 13–15 and Jasher. David unpacks how Abram left everything behind, trusted God’s promises, and became the father of nations.

From leaving Ur to facing kings in battle, from receiving Melchizedek’s blessing to having his faith counted as righteousness, Abraham’s story is more than history, it’s prophecy.





This covenant points forward to Christ and still testifies today to God’s eternal promises for Israel and His people.





Join us as we uncover the prophetic significance of Abraham’s journey and discover what it means for believers living in these end times. The God who called Abraham is still calling His people to step out, trust His word, and live by covenant faith.









Evangelical Press Association Members David Paxton and JD Williams bring this message from a Conservative Evangelical Christian perspective.





For more information, please visit: www.lastchristian.net