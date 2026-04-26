🔥‘This thing was Staged. It had some political purpose’ - Larry C Johnson, to Mario Nawfal - clip

🔥 ‘This thing was staged. It had some political purpose’ – former CIA analyst

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson challenged the official narrative around the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, pointing to major inconsistencies.

Johnson argued that security protocols were grossly violated:

1️⃣ The assailant was not shot.

💬 “How does this guy not get shot? He should have been lit up like a Christmas tree,” Johnson stressed.

2️⃣ JD Vance was escorted first — not Trump.

💬 “The president is the one to be protected... They didn’t do that.”

🤥 What a convenient reason for finishing Trump’s long-desired ballroom.

Adding:

🤡 DOJ pushes Trump ballroom after convenient ‘assassination attempt’

💬 “Yesterday’s assassination attempt on President Trump proves, yet again, that the White House ballroom is essential for the safety and security of the President,” Trump’s Department of Justice said, wasting no time using the incident to argue for the long-desired project.

The same letter warns that a lawsuit blocking the project “puts the lives of the President… at grave risk” and demands it be dropped immediately.

💬 “I hope yesterday’s narrow miss will help you finally realize the folly of a lawsuit,” Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate proclaimed.





@geopolitics_prime